Anti-CAA protests in North Karnataka districts

Protests were held across Hubballi, Gadag and Ballari against CAA and NRC.

Slogans were raised against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest by dalit and Muslim organisations, besides political parties at Nehru Maidan in Hubballi.

The national flag was displayed and police had made elaborate security arrangements.

In Ballari, the protesters raised slogans against the police. However, the slogan shouting stopped after C K Baba, the SP, arrived and warned them.

KPCC spokesperson V S Ugrappa said the prime minister was behaving like a 'bhasmasura'. He said the Centre was working against the aspirations of the Constitution.