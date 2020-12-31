Anti-cow Slaughter Bill: Demand declines for cattle at weekly fair

As the state government cleared the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, in the Assembly, demand for cattle has declined in Chamarajanagar district. The farmers are left in a lurch, not able to sell their cattle, which were in good demand till recently.

Terakanambi in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, which hosts cattle fair every Thursday, has seen a considerable dip in the business, since a couple of weeks.

Traders from Tamil Nadu and Kerala used to attend the cattle fair in large numbers. But now, only a few buyers visit the fair, to purchase cattle according to their needs. There is no takers for aged cows that have stopped giving milk, and aged bullocks. Some buyers are asking them for lesser prices. Disappointed over not getting good price, the farmers are taking back their cattle with them to their respective villages.

Siddaraju, a cattle trader said that at least 20 pairs of cows or bullocks were sold every week during the cattle fair. But, since the past two weeks, there are not much buyers. Only a few buyers are visiting the fair, and they demand for a lesser price. Following discussion on the Anti-cow slaughter Bill, the rates have come down, he said.

Mahadevappa of Kottalavadi said, “It is difficult to take care of aged cattle and they turn into a burden on farmers, who are already under crisis. They have no option, but to sell them.”

“Let them form any law. But, it should not trouble the farmers. However, the police are creating hurdles to either buy or sell cattle. I had purchased a pair of bullocks for tilling the land. But, the police seized them,” he said.