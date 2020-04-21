Asha volunteer abused in Mysuru

Even as attacks on Asha (accredited social health activist) volunteers continued in various places, including in Bengaluru, a similar incident has occurred in the city on Monday.

Sumaya Firdouse, an Asha volunteer attached to Bannimantap government hospital was on rounds at Aleem Nagar, under NR (Narasimharaja) Police Station limits, when three persons abused and threatened her. The police have taken the accused into custody.

Sumaya has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard, against three youths, identified as Mehaboob, Khaleel and Gshan.

She said that she asked the youth, who were loitering around, to wear masks and maintain social distance, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enraged by her advise, the youth abused and threatened to kill her if she did not mind her business. However, people nearby rushed to her rescue and provided her safe passage.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar visited the Asha volunteer at her home at Aleem Nagar and got information about the incident.