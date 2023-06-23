Asha worker's death during delivery: Husband alleges negligence

An Asha worker from Hirebandadi died of excessive bleeding after delivery on June 20 and the male child that was delivered too died on Thursday.

Alleging medical negligence for the death of the mother and child, Asha worker Bhavya's husband Balakrishna Gowda has submitted a complaint to Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer.

The newborn was admitted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The child failed to respond to treatment and died.

It was her third delivery. She had developed labour pain on June 20 and was admitted to government hospital in Puttur where she delivered a male child. Following excessive bleeding, she was shifted to Wenlock Hospital, where she breathed her last.

In his complaint, he alleged that there was no doctor at the hospital. The staff at the hospital neglected her health conditions, he alleged.