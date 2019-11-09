Ayodhya verdict: Mysuru on high alert

Ahead of Ayodhya judgment, city and the district police have intensified security across the Mysuru.

The Police have deputed additional forces at the vantage points. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar declared holidays to schools and colleges in the district.

No processions or celebrations are permitted as section 144 is in place. All wine shops remain closed.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth warned of strict action on persons spreading provocative messages on social media. Adequate men are deployed for taking strict action on trouble mongers, the SP said.