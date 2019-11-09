Ayodhya verdict: Mysuru on high alert

Ranjith KV
Ranjith KV, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2019, 10:14am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 10:55am ist

Ahead of Ayodhya judgment, city and the district police have intensified security across the Mysuru.

The Police have deputed additional forces at the vantage points. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar declared holidays to schools and colleges in the district.

No processions or celebrations are permitted as section 144 is in place. All wine shops remain closed.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth warned of strict action on persons spreading provocative messages on social media. Adequate men are deployed for taking strict action on trouble mongers, the SP said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya
Mysore
Comments (+)
 