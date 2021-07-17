B C Road-Gundya NH work to commence from September

The four-laning work from B C Road to Periyashanthi and Periyashanthi to Gundya is likely to commence from September.

The work which will be undertaken in two packages have already awarded to the contractors. The total estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1450 crore. The clearance from the forest department for a stretch of work between Periyashanthi and Addahole is likely to be received shortly, said NHAI-Mangaluru project director Shishu Mohan, during District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) chaired by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday.

The stretch from Periyashanthi to B C Road covers a distance of 49 km while the stretch from Periyashanthi to Gundya covers 15.3 km. As per the agreement, the contractors have two years time to complete, said the Project Director. In fact, the work on the stretch was initially taken up by Larsen & Toubro (L and T). As they went for the NHAI for amicable foreclosure of the proposal, fresh bids were invited for the work on the four-laning of the stretch on NH 75.

Water-logging

On water-logging below the flyovers at Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle), Thokkottu, and Kotta Chowki, the DC directed the MCC Commissioner and Ullal CMC Commissioner to appoint a nodal officer to conduct an inspection and work in coordination with the NHAI officials and ensure that water logging issue is cleared.

The NHAI Project director informed the meeting that an earth mover has been pressed to service at Pumpwell along with required men to attend any inconveniences during rain.

On four-laning of the stretch from Sanoor-Bikarnakatte, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner and NHAI will be convened shortly to discuss on the completion of the land acquisition process. The DC directed the NHAI to shift a temple near Kuloor bridge by August end, to commence the work on six -lane bridge at Kuloor.

When MLA Rajesh Naik brought the issue of failing to clear the structures by the side of the service road near flyover at B C Road even after paying compensation to the owners, the DC promised to provide police protection to the NAHI to clear structures, which in turn will ease the traffic on service road.

The MP and DC took officials from the National Highway division of the PWD to task for failing to float retender for the work on the stretch from Ayyanakatte to Bengamale. After the contractor died, the tender should have been floated again by bringing the issue to the notice of the elected representative and seeking permission from the government, said the DC.

The DC also directed the officials to furnish details on the progress of the ongoing works in the district every week.