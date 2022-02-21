Bajrang Dal activist murdered in Shivamogga

A group of men murdered a youth of a different community at Seegehatti in Shivamogga on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Harsha (28).

Harsha was a tailor by profession and according to his family members, he was getting threat calls.

Police confirmed that Harsha was also facing two cases. He was accused of sharing provocative posts on social media. They suspected that it could be the reason behind the killing.

Police have claimed that Harsha, resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga city, was an active cow vigilante. He told his mother that he was going out to have dinner with friends on Sunday night. The gang which came in a car reportedly killed him near Kamath Petrol bunk on Bharathi colony road and fled the spot. Police registered a case.

Several organisations staged a protest in front of the mortuary at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder.

Security has been tightened in the city following the murder. Additional police forces have been summoned to Shivamogga on Sunday night itself.

