Beach water discoloured in Surathkal, officials term it as algal bloom

Following complaints of several beaches in and around Surathkal turning green, officials from disaster management authority, MRPL, MSEZ, CRZ and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) collected water samples at Doddakoppalu beach in Surathkal.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said, "A preliminary investigation by officials attributed the discolouration of seawater near Suratkal beach to algal bloom. An algal bloom is common during the beginning of pre-monsoon rains."

In a report to the DC, the officials had said the algal bloom occurs because of high wind and wave action which result in a churning effect. As a result, sediments at the bottom come up and when exposed to sunlight there will be algal bloom. This is a normal phenomenon before the monsoon. However, water samples had been collected to rule out any presence of oil and grease in the water by KSPCB scientists.

The DC said that KSPCB will also submit a report on the quality of water. The samples have also been sent to Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Local residents had alleged that sediments had surfaced on the shores of Doddakoppalu in Surathkal on Friday. It was spread across a distance of two to three kilometres along the shore.

The spotting of sediments in the past few years had raised concern among fishermen and environmentalists. The tar balls were formed out of oil waste dumped by ships mid-sea. Though vessels were barred from dumping oil waste into the sea, they disposed of it at ports by paying a certain fee, locals had charged.

Sea bass fish, part of cage farming in Phalguni river in Tannir Bhavi and Bangrakulur areas, was found dead on Saturday. Farmers suspect pollution as the reason for the mysterious death of fish.