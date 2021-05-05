Bed shortage claims youth’s life in Chamarajanagar

A 25-year-old youth Abhishek, a resident of Chamarajanagar, allegedly died of bed shortage, at the district Covid hospital, on late Tuesday night. Irked over his death, the family members vent their ire by damaging the glass panes of the hospital.

According to sources, Abhishek tested positive for Covid a few days ago. He was suffering from breathing issues and was brought to the hospital on Tuesday night. But, the hospital staff claimed that there were no beds for admission, it is alleged.

After some time, Abhishek collapsed and died in the ambulance, on the hospital premises. Irked over his death, the relatives vent their ire by damaging the glass panes. However, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Abhishek’s friend Manju said that he was suffering with breathing problem and was brought to the hospital. He was in the ambulance for more than 15 minutes as the hospital authorities claimed there was no bed. Abhishek could have been saved if oxygen was given on time, he opined.

