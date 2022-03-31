Belur: Temple EO issues notice to non-Hindu traders

Belur Sri Channakeshavaswamy Temple executive officer Vidyulatha has issued a notice to a non-Hindu trader, asking him not to do business at the commercial complex, near the temple.

The debate on suspending non-Hindus from doing business near temples, as per Section 31 (12) of Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (HCRE) Act, 1997, and Rules 2002, gained momentum across Karnataka after Muslims staged a bandh against the hijab verdict of the High Court.

Vidyulatha has issued a notice to Rahil, a non-Hindu trader doing business near the Channakeshava temple. Besides, oral instructions were given to roadside vendors selling flute, coconut shell violins and others. The affected persons staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Hassan, a couple of days ago and urged the authorities to allow them to do business.

The trader, who has been issued a notice, has been doing business at the commercial complex for the last 40 years. It is said that the trader has replied to the notice, seeking permission to continue, as his family is dependent on it.

Vidyulatha said, "As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (HCRE) Act and directions from the endowment commissioner, a notice has been issued to a non-Hindu trader. The vendors from other faiths have also been told not to do business near the temple. The complete details have been brought to the notice of the endowment commissioner in writing".

