Bengre residents observe bandh against coastal berth project

The residents of Bengre, under the banner of different political, cultural and religious organisations, observed a bandh and staged a massive protest against the proposed coastal berth project proposed to be implemented under the Centre’s Sagarmala project.

The protesters accused the government of implementing the project without taking them into confidence. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 65 core, to which the Centre's contribution will be Rs 25 crore.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had laid the foundation stone for the project in Bengre in December a year ago.

The residents alleged that the project will render them landless and will also affect their source of livelihood. The project will take away the land of the burial ground, owned by fishermen, and government schools. The traditional fishermen will face many inconveniences because of the project, the protesters warned.

According to the proposal, 70 cargo vessels up to 5,000-tonne capacity will be able to berth in the facility. It will have a commercial wharf, double-lane approach road, passenger lounge, godown etc.

Muneeb Bengre, a corporator from Bengre ward, said that the residents of the village were not consulted before finalising the project report.

“The residents have been demanding title deeds for the land they own for many years, but no efforts have been made to do that. The government is planning to evacuate residents from Bengre for implementing the project,” he added.

Many families in Bengre are eking out a living by engaging in fishing activities. “We will lose our livelihood when drying tents are cleared to facilitate the work on the berth,” the residents said.

The protesters also said that the government school will also face a threat from the project. “We urge the government to provide basic facilities and sanction a degree college to Bengre. The government should not implement the project in a thickly-populated area like Bengre,” the residents said.