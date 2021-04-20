Bhadravathi municipal polls: Congress candidate dies

Congress candidate from ward number 29 for the election to Bhadravathi City Municipal Council, Shruthi Manjunath, died of illness on Monday.
She fell sick while she was campaigning in Bhadravathi town.
She was taken to district McGann General hospital in Shivamogga, where she breathed her last. It is said that she was pregnant.
She is survived by her husband, son and daughter.
