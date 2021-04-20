Bhadravathi municipal polls: Congress candidate dies

Bhadravathi municipal polls: Congress candidate dies

She is survived by her husband, son and daughter

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 20 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 17:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Congress candidate from ward number 29 for the election to Bhadravathi City Municipal Council, Shruthi Manjunath, died of illness on Monday.

She fell sick while she was campaigning in Bhadravathi town.

She was taken to district McGann General hospital in Shivamogga, where she breathed her last. It is said that she was pregnant.

She is survived by her husband, son and daughter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shivamogga
Congress
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 