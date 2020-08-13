Bharachukki Falls now open for tourists

Bharachukki Falls now open for tourists

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 00:27 ist

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders permitting the tourists to visit the popular Bharachukki Falls in Kollegal taluk.

The entry was restricted following the Covid-19 pandemic four months ago.

With River Cauvery overflowing, the Bharachukki Falls is in full splendour. There was a demand that the falls be open for the public.

The deputy commissioner, who held a meeting with the authorities concerned, directed to provide basic amenities on the spot for the visitors and also follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines like thermal screening.

Based on the report submitted by Assistant Commissioner Nikitha M Chinnaswamy, the deputy commissioner has issued orders allowing tourists to visit the picnic spot.

Dargah

A Dargah near Shivanasamudra too attracts a large number of people.

The restriction for the entry of devotees has also been lifted, but with certain conditions, for the safety of visitors, as per the order.

