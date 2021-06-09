'Bharatha Sindhuri': A film based on the IAS officer's life

Based on the achievements of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar Films of Mandya city is launching a Kannada film 'Bharatha Sindhuri'.

Actor Akshatha Pandavapura will enact the role of Sindhuri in the film. Writer, Director Krishna Swarnasandra will produce and direct the film.

According to director Krishna, the film will be launched after the lockdown is lifted. The film will be shot in Andhra Pradesh, Rohini's native place and also at Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Bengaluru, where she served as officer.

The Krishnaraja Wodeyar Films has already produced 'Negila Dharma' and 'Bharatha Sindhuri' will be its second venture.

However, the director has claimed there is no connection between the tussle between IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag and the launch of the film. Rohini has given approval for the script, he said.