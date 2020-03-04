Budget: Mandya expects bumper gift from Yediyurappa

With the state budget being presented on March 5, the people of Mandya are expecting a bumper gift from CM B S Yediyurappa to his native district.

BJP has opened its account in the JD(S) fortress Mandya district during the byelection held for K R Pet Assembly constituency. This has created curiosity among the people who are expecting a budget that is favourable to the district. K C Narayana Gowda, who has been elected from the K R Pet Assembly constituency has been made the minister in the BJP government. Yediyurappa had promised overall development of the district, if the people give their mandate to Narayana Gowda, during the canvassing for the byelection.

There is a huge expectation on the government on earmarking funds for rejuvenating the MySugar and Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK). The government has already decided to handover PSSK factory on contract and the tender process is on. There are also plans to privatise MySugar factory, but the farmer leaders are against it and have been stressing that the government should save the factory. Hence, the CM’s decision on MySugar factory gains importance.

The people are also expecting that steps will be taken to solve the drinking water problems prevailing in parts of the district like Nagamangala. Despite KRS dam in the district, the 20 villages in Nagamangala are supplied water through tankers. More than 500 drinking water units are defunct.

Last budget

The last budget presented by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy last year had allocated significant funds for Mandya district. He had also announced of developing KRS dam on the lines of Disneyland. Most of the irrigation projects announced by Kumaraswamy has not been initiated. There are allegations that the BJP government had stalled most of the projects. There will be a clarity on the fate of the earlier projects in the new budget.

The last budget had earmarked Rs 400 crore for the development of Visvesvaraya canal. Besides, it had earmarked Rs 100 crore for establishing a new unit in MySugar factory, Rs 50 crore for the development of industries, Rs 100 crore for filling water to lakes and ponds in Pandavapura taluk, Rs 25 crore for the development of Sulekere in Maddur taluk, Rs 15 crore for sports hostel, Rs 1 crore for the development of Karnataka sangha.

Mandya budget

It may be recalled that the BJP leaders had criticised the 2018-19 budget presented by Kumaraswamy as ‘Mandya budget’. As soon as BJP came to power most of the projects announced by Kumaraswamy was put on hold.

MLA M Srinivas told DH, Kumaraswamy government had begun various development works, which have been stalled. The BJP government should not neglect the development of Mandya district and should earmark sufficient funds.

Farmer leader Shambunahalli Suresh said, “The farmers are in crisis, supplying sugarcane to the factories in other districts for crushing. The farmers did not benefit from the loan waiver. The government should announce special package for protecting farmers.”