Bukankere turns silent as Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa announces resignation

Bukanakere village in KR Pet taluk, the native of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, went into silent mode with some of his ardent followers breaking into tears when he announced his resignation on Monday.

As Yediyurappa turned emotional while announcing his resignation during the BJP convention in Bengaluru, the eyes of the people here were filled with tears. There was silence on the main roads of Bukanakere and some people closed their shops voluntarily.

Read | Resigned voluntarily, was not forced, says BSY

B K Madhusudhan, president of B S Yediyurappa Abhimanigala Sangha, a resident of Bukanakere, said,"Nobody knew about the BJP in Karnataka. Yediyurappa worked from the grassroots level and built the party brick by brick. The high command is sending him home. Several persons are waiting to enjoy the fruits of the tree nurtured by Yediyurappa. A family member of Yediyurappa should be given the CM's post. Otherwise, the BJP will be destroyed in Karnataka".

A few persons have expressed their disappointment on the social media that Yediyurappa failed to revive the historical MySugar factory in his native district Mandya. He would assure that resuming MySugar was his aim. However, he failed to keep by his promise.