Cabbie arrested for killing former lover in Hosakote

A 22-year-old cab driver has been arrested for the murder of Deepa G, a 48-year-old private firm employee, in Hosakote.

Police said Deepa, an accountant, was frequently dropped home by the cab driver, Bhimaraya. Deepa, who lived alone in an apartment in Indiranagar, was unmarried. The police allege that the two were involved in a physical relationship.

On February 27, Deepa left her home around 7.45 pm, but did not return. Her body was found near Sathanur Hosahalli Village, MCECH Layout, on March 4 around 11 am.

According to sources, Deepa had been avoiding Bhimaraya after a disagreement between them. The disagreement was reportedly sparked by Bhimaraya's insistence on contacting Deepa despite her blocking his calls and messages. Passersby who noticed the body alerted the police.

Beat her with jack rod

Bagalur police registered a complaint filed by Deepa's relative. They subsequently arrested Bhimaraya, who had allegedly murdered Deepa by hitting her with a jack rod on the night of March 3 and disposed of the body. Bhimaraya has reportedly confessed to the crime.