Cabbie arrested for killing former lover in Hosakote

Cabbie arrested for killing former lover in Hosakote

Bagalur police registered a complaint filed by Deepa's relative

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2023, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 04:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old cab driver has been arrested for the murder of Deepa G, a 48-year-old private firm employee, in Hosakote.

Police said Deepa, an accountant, was frequently dropped home by the cab driver, Bhimaraya. Deepa, who lived alone in an apartment in Indiranagar, was unmarried. The police allege that the two were involved in a physical relationship. 

On February 27, Deepa left her home around 7.45 pm, but did not return. Her body was found near Sathanur Hosahalli Village, MCECH Layout, on March 4 around 11 am.

According to sources, Deepa had been avoiding Bhimaraya after a disagreement between them. The disagreement was reportedly sparked by Bhimaraya's insistence on contacting Deepa despite her blocking his calls and messages. Passersby who noticed the body alerted the police.

Beat her with jack rod 

Bagalur police registered a complaint filed by Deepa's relative. They subsequently arrested Bhimaraya, who had allegedly murdered Deepa by hitting her with a jack rod on the night of March 3 and disposed of the body. Bhimaraya has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hosakote village
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win

MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors

MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors

No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why

No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

 