Cabbie arrested for killing former lover in Hosakote

A 22-year-old cab driver has been arrested for the murder of Deepa G, a 48-year-old private firm employee, in Hosakote.
Police said Deepa, an accountant, was frequently dropped home by the cab driver, Bhimaraya. Deepa, who lived alone in an apartment in Indiranagar, was unmarried. The police allege that the two were involved in a physical relationship.
On February 27, Deepa left her home around 7.45 pm, but did not return. Her body was found near Sathanur Hosahalli Village, MCECH Layout, on March 4 around 11 am.
According to sources, Deepa had been avoiding Bhimaraya after a disagreement between them. The disagreement was reportedly sparked by Bhimaraya's insistence on contacting Deepa despite her blocking his calls and messages. Passersby who noticed the body alerted the police.
Beat her with jack rod
Bagalur police registered a complaint filed by Deepa's relative. They subsequently arrested Bhimaraya, who had allegedly murdered Deepa by hitting her with a jack rod on the night of March 3 and disposed of the body. Bhimaraya has reportedly confessed to the crime.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia
Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index
How Kodavas lost their distinct identity
Women are going gray. Get over it
Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win
MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors
No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why
Air India has the largest number of female pilots
Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'
Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi