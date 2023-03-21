Charred body of woman recovered in Karnataka's Koppal

Koppal police have recovered a completely charred body of 28 year old woman in a field near her house in Munirabad police station limits on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Nethravathi Kuri, wife of Manjunath and resident of Gabbur village. She was a mother of four children and the youngest being just one and half months old.

While police officials have not yet found the exact reason for the incident, the missing of five fingers of the toes have given rise to suspicion of involvement of black magicians for hunt of treasure.

Police sources said the incident might have taken place between midnight and 1:00 am. Family source informed media persons that at midnight Nethravathi wished to attend nature call and wanted to go out in open. However, her parents advised her to not go out. Her parents slept after she fed the infant. But within few minutes they herd their neighbours calling for fire accident.

The relatives found the completely charred body just 100 mts away from the house.

Speaking to DH, Koppal Superintendent of police Yashoda Vantagodi, said the police is looking at the incident from all angles. As of how we don't have any leads into the case and taking the help of forensic department, she said.