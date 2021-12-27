Chikkaballapura hospital provides free treatment to 55 kids with heart defects

A total of 55 children with congenital heart defects have been treated at the Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial hospital in Chikkaballapura district, free of cost. The 150-bed multidisciplinary hospital, along with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Child Heart Cares operated on 23 children in November and 32 in December.

The children who underwent the surgeries belonged to underprivileged families from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand. A child also travelled from Bangladesh to get the surgery, according to the hospital.

"While some cases were simple, some had complex conditions that required high quality paediatric and neonatal intensive care and allied health support services like physiotherapy, nutrition, radiology, and lab services”, the press release said.

