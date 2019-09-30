CM BSY promises bypoll tickets for disqualified MLAs

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promised that disqualified legislators would be given ticket for the assembly bypolls. It had been discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said. The remarks come after BJP MLA Umesh Katti on Sunday said that the party would not issue tickets to disqualified Congress MLAs for the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in Belagavi district.

Speaking to media in his home town on Monday Yediyurappa said, BJP leaders who suffered narrow defeat against the disqualified legislators in the previous assembly polls would be accommodated in boards and corporations. They don't need to pay attention to any remarks over the issuance of tickets for the bypolls, he clarified.

Yediyurappa's clarification comes after Katti, the eight-time MLA from Hukkeri, had said, “BJP will field Laxman Savadi from Athani, Ashok Pujari from Gokak and Raju Kage from Kagwad."

Yeddiyurappa said the government has already released Rs 45 crore for the completion of airport at Sogane near Shivamogga. It would play a vital role in establishment of industries and thus generate employment for people of the region. He also stated that there is ample scope for development of tourism sector in the district. A task force led by Sudha Murthy has been formed to transform the state into a major tourist destination in the country. He also promised that Jog Falls would be developed in the coming days to attract more tourists.

On flood relief works, he said the government has taken all measures to expedite the flood relief works. He would visit flood-hit areas from October 4 to inspect the works.

All irrigation projects would be completed in a year in the district. As many as Rs 607 crore has been released for the implementation of Hosuru-Udugani-Talagunda in Shikaripur taluk. Additional grants would be earmarked for the development of Shivamogga in the next budget, the chief minister promised.

He said the measures have been taken to generate employment in the district. As part of it, Shahi garment unit will start functioning in Shikaripur soon and it would provide employment to 2,000 women.

On good rainfall, the Chief Minister said most of the dams in the state have reached maximum level and it would be utilised properly. The state government has already released its share of Rs 750 crore for the implementation of Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway project. Special land acquisition officer's office has been established in Shikaripur for the speedy implementation of the project.