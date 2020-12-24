CM releases sustainable devpt goals 2030 action plan

Karnataka must strive to improve its ranking in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Wednesday.

Releasing the SDG 2030 - Strategy and Action plan, Yediyurappa said the state was ranked sixth at present in the country as per the Niti Aayog SDG Index and encouraged officials to perform better in the coming year.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that the government would allocate more funds to areas that were lagging behind. The Karnataka SDG 2030 Strategy and Action plan is a roadmap for the state to realise the 17 goals under sustainable development.

Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar said discussions would be held with the finance department on taking forward the action points of the SDG. DH had earlier (September 2020) reported on how the government would have to ensure funding of Rs 9.87 lakh cr to meet the SDGs.

According to the 2030 strategy document, the state has lower scores in the Niti Aayog index when it comes to solving hunger, gender equality, poverty and industry, innovation and infrastructure. It has fared well on other goals, including clean water and sanitation, life on land, affordable and clean energy.