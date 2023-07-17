Communal clash in Karnataka's Raichur over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Two groups clashed over derogatory references on Prophet Muhammad at R H Camp-2 in Sindhanur taluk on Sunday night.

Police officials have arrested four persons and lodged complaints against 35 people in this connection.

Tense situation prevailed in the village following group clash between people of two communities. One person, who was injured in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

A woman had reportedly posted a derogatory statement on Instagram on Saturday.

The group belonging to a community from Sindhanur visited the village to enquire about the person who posted the message. They returned to Sindhanur after the elders of the village warned the woman after interrogating her.

However, the group later returned to the village on Sunday night and raised slogans in favour of the Prophet by gathering at Durgadevi temple in the village. The villagers opposed it, resulting in verbal altercations and clashes between the two groups.

As many as 112 policemen led by circle inspector Ravikumar Kappatnavar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All members of the group escaped from the spot soon after police officials arrived to the place.

Former MP K Virupakshappa, BJP leaders Kolla Sheshagiri Rao and Madhwaraj Achar, and VHP leader Prahlad Kengal visited the village.