Contaminated water: Woman dies in Karnataka's Raichur district

A 26-year-old woman died and more than 40 people from Valkandinni and Jakur villages in Manvi taluk of Raichur district were hospitalised on Sunday after they fell ill consuming contaminated water. It is said that water purifying units had stopped working due to power disruption and untreated water was supplied for potable purposes.
