Contaminated water: Woman dies in Karnataka's Raichur district

About 40 persons from Valkandinni and Jakur villages in Manvi taluk of Raichur district were hospitalised on Sunday as they fell ill after consuming contaminated drinking water.

DHNS
DHNS, Manvi (Raichur District),
  • Jul 03 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 23:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 26-year-old woman died and more than 40 people from Valkandinni and Jakur villages in Manvi taluk of Raichur district were hospitalised on Sunday after they fell ill consuming contaminated water. It is said that water purifying units had stopped working due to power disruption and untreated water was supplied for potable purposes.

Contaminated water
Karnataka News
Raichur

