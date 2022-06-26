Controversy erupts over supply of bananas to temple near Mangaluru by Muslim trader

A controversy erupted after the contract to supply bananas to Ananthapadmanabha Temple in Kudupu, on the city’s outskirts, was awarded to a Muslim trader.

The temple authorities had given a contract to the lowest bidder to supply bananas on a regular basis needed for various sevas in the temple. On realising that the contract was entrusted to a Muslim trader, Hindu organisations raised objections. The temple had invited quotations from vendors to supply bananas for sevas for a period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, last year.

Of the four bidders, who had submitted quotations, a Muslim trader had quoted the lowest price. The news of awarding the contract to a Muslim trader had gone viral recently. Temple executive officer Jagadeesh promised to resolve the issue after June 30 when the contract ends. “I had taken charge recently. We will adhere to the government guidelines while awarding the contract after June 30,” he said.