Covid-19: Four-day lockdown in Chamarajanagar from May 13

Four-day lockdown in Chamarajanagar from May 13

Shops selling essentials will be open from 6 am to 10 am on the remaining two days - Tuesday and Wednesday

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 11 2021, 00:04 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 00:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an effort to check the surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths, Chamarajanagar district administration has decided to tighten the norms and announced a four-day total lockdown, effective from this week.

Addressing media persons here, on Monday, District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the district will go into total lockdown for four days, from Thursday (May 13) to Sunday (May 16). However, shops selling essentials will be open from 6 am to 10 am on the remaining two days - Tuesday and Wednesday. Except hospitals and pharmacies, everything else will be closed on the four days, like total bandh, he said.

We have appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to increase oxygenated beds in the district hospital and to provide additional facilities to the hospital, in case of emergencies during the total lockdown. 

He also appealed to supply oxygen, on time, from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar, he said.

