Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held in Mysuru

Health Department officials will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine dry run in select places in the Mysuru district on Saturday.
The district administration has identified 25 persons to administer the vaccine, which will be carried out at three different health centers. The dry run will commence at 11 am and conclude at 1 pm. The officials have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the exercise.
