Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held in Mysuru

Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held in Mysuru

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the dry run

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 02 2021, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 08:32 ist
Credit: PTI/Representative Image

Health Department officials will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine dry run in select places in the Mysuru district on Saturday.

The district administration has identified 25 persons to administer the vaccine, which will be carried out at three different health centers. The dry run will commence at 11 am and conclude at 1 pm. The officials have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the exercise.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

 