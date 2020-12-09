CSIR-CFTRI in pact with Bengaluru firm for Covid-19 virus sequencing

Mysuru-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Clevergene of Bengaluru on Covid-19 virus sequencing.

It is expected that the study would provide insights into virus genome changes (mutations), evolution, epidemiology, and provide an understanding of the spatial and temporal information on infection dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2.

Under the MoU, development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for Covid-19 are envisaged. CSIR-CFTRI has also established a Covid Testing Centre in Mysuru, and on an average, more than 1,000 samples are tested daily. CFTRI is also working on the development of novel dipstick and aptamer-based diagnostics in collaboration with private parties.