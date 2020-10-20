DC claims decrease in Covid +ve cases since a month

The district administration has claimed that there has been a remarkable turn-around in the Covid-19 situation in Mysuru district, with a reduction in the rate of positive cases to 7.8% from September to October. The positivity rate, i.e., case per 100 tests, was 20.7% earlier. The overall improvement in all parameters have improved within October, compared to September.

According to the data provided by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, daily testing has been ramped up from about 2,500 earlier to 4,300 since a month. The case fatality rate, i.e., death per 100 patients, has reduced to 1.1% from 2.5%.

The total number of Covid positive cases detected up to October 19 in Mysuru district, is 45,193. The total number of active cases are 6,947, while the total cases tested positive in the last seven days is 2,820. The deaths in the last seven days is 34, while the case fatality rate over the last seven days is 1.2%. While the positivity over the past seven days is 7.8%, the percentage of patients with nil contact in the last seven days is 19.0%. The contacts per patient in the last seven days is 11.4.

As measures taken to ensure the implementation of the Covid guidelines, 4,950 persons have been fined for violations, like not wearing mask and not following social distancing.