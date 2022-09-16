Deaths due to ‘power outage’: Committee questions VIMS staff

A five-member committee, constituted by the state government to probe deaths in the ICU of Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, due to the alleged power outage on Wednesday, visited the hospital to conduct an inquiry into the incident, which rocked the Assembly session for two days.

The committee, led by Dr Smitha, professor (plastic surgery), BMC&RI, Bengaluru, questioned the medical officers, nursing staff, superintendents of various departments and patients about the incident.

The team, also comprising of Dr Siddique Ahmed, joint director, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Dr Diwakar, professor (general medicine), BMC&RI, Yogesh, EE, Health dept (Engineering wing) and Uma K A, administrative officer, DME, reviewed the facilities and electrical equipment at MICU and RICU of the hospital. They questioned the hospital’s electrical staff if they heard the sound of any explosion from the power line laid underground. If so, did they bring it to the notice of the higher-ups? among others.

The deaths of three patients at the ICU of VIMS due to power failure on Wednesday morning echoed in the Assembly with the opposition blaming it on the negligence of the Bommai administration. Reiterating that the deaths were natural and not because of a power outage, the state government constituted the committee to probe into the episode.

Toll rises to five

Meanwhile, the number of deaths at VIMS due to the alleged power failure rose to five with Nikhil (8), a native of Siraguppa town, is said to have died following the power outage on Wednesday. Nikhil, who was suffering from dengue, was on a ventilator, it is said.