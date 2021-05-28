Devegowda hits out at Pratap Simha, challenges him to transfer DC

MLA G T Devegowda lashed out at MP Pratap Simha for lauding Sa Ra Mahesh and blaming officials over Covid-19 management.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Devegowda said, "The MP has claimed that except KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, all other 10 MLAs in the district, are not working. It is not possible for the people's representatives to work without the officials. We get credit because of the sincere officials.”

Taking exception against the MP for criticising the deputy commissioner, the MLA said that it is not right for him to criticise the DC in front of the media. The MP, who had been appreciating the DC from several months has now been criticising her. He is creating differences among the officials and confusing the people. He has taken the responsibility from the last eight days. Is it possible to control Covid in a day or two? he asked.

The MLA challenged the MP to show his mighty by transferring the DC rather than blaming her unnecessarily in front of media.

Reacting to this, Pratap Simha said, “I know my strength and have shown it through my works. I don’t need to transfer or blame the officials. I am maintaining good rapport with the officials, even with the DC. I had told her to visit the rural areas where Covid cases are high.”

The MP said, "If the cases are under control, then why the lockdown was extended. Lockdown has been extended as the problem exists. It is inevitable to visit the rural areas to resolve the issue.”

The MP said that he has appreciated the people who do their best. “I have lauded Congress MLA H P Manjunath, JD(S) MLA Mahadev and Sa Ra Mahesh, who has established 200-bed facility with his own fund. I definitely appreciate the people who do good work,” he said.

The MP said that Devegowda is straight forward person and he knows him well. "I have respect towards him.”