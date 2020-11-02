Devotees allowed for sevas, night stay at MM Hills

Devotees allowed for sevas, night stay at MM Hills

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, MM Hills (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Nov 02 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 22:22 ist
Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district. DH PHOTO

Chamarajanagar district administration has lifted the restrictions imposed on devotees at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk, amidst Covid-19, and has given permission to conduct various sevas, darshan and also to stay overnight at the pilgrim centre.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders in this regard, on Sunday. However, those visiting the temple should compulsorily follow Covid guidelines, like wearing masks and social distancing, the release said.

Those below 12 years and above 65 years are not allowed into the temple. Others are allowed from 4 am to 10 pm, every day. Earlier, the temple was open from 7 am to 7 pm.

All guest houses, cottages and dormitories will be open, to enable the devotees to stay overnight. However, the devotees will not be allowed to stay in front of the temple, near rangamandira and other places, according to MM Hill Temple Development Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MM Hills
sevas

What's Brewing

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 