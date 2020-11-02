Devotees allowed for sevas, night stay at MM Hills

Chamarajanagar district administration has lifted the restrictions imposed on devotees at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk, amidst Covid-19, and has given permission to conduct various sevas, darshan and also to stay overnight at the pilgrim centre.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders in this regard, on Sunday. However, those visiting the temple should compulsorily follow Covid guidelines, like wearing masks and social distancing, the release said.

Those below 12 years and above 65 years are not allowed into the temple. Others are allowed from 4 am to 10 pm, every day. Earlier, the temple was open from 7 am to 7 pm.

All guest houses, cottages and dormitories will be open, to enable the devotees to stay overnight. However, the devotees will not be allowed to stay in front of the temple, near rangamandira and other places, according to MM Hill Temple Development Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.