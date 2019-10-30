Edu dept to launch donor-friendly app soon

The Education department is developing a donor-friendly app to ease the procedure for making contributions for the development of government schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said here on Wednesday that certain “rigid” procedures involved in donating funds for development of government schools were keeping the donors away and the app would make it easier.

The department will hold phone-in programme titled “Samvedane” twice a month from November 2 for the benefit of the students, teachers and the parents. They could ask queries and solve their problems and doubts themselves, Suresh Kumar said. The phone-in will be held from 11.30 am to 1 am in Bengaluru on November 2. The minister said he would hold a video conference with the chief executive officers of zilla panchayats and the deputy directors of the public instructions of all the districts on November 8 to discuss about improving SSLC results and other issues.

Speaking at a meeting to review the SSLC results of Kalyana Karnataka region, the minister directed the DDPIs to take stern action against teachers who engage in extracurricular activities during school hours.