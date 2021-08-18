Ex-minister taunts BJP to name petrol bunks after Modi

Ex-minister taunts BJP to name petrol bunks after Modi

There are proposals of a few BJP leaders to rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari Canteens

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 14:49 ist
Members of Youth Congress staging a protest and burning photos of BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi regarding his statement changing name of Indira canteen. Credit: DH Photo

Former minister and Congress leader H C Mahadevappa taunted the BJP to name all petrol bunks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provide petrol to the poor at a subsidised price of Rs 50 per litre.

Mahadevappa, who lost the 2018 Assembly poll from T Narsipur, posted a tweet in this regard on August 17 in response to the proposals of a few BJP leaders to rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari Canteens.

The translation of the tweet in Kannada reads, "If the Karnataka BJP leaders are not happy with the Congress’ project to provide breakfast to the poor at Rs 5 and lunch at Rs 10 in the name of the late prime minister Indira Gandhi, let them name all petrol bunks after their leader Narendra Modi, who always speaks untruth, and distribute petrol to poor at Rs 50."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
BJP
Mahadevappa
Petrol
Fuel price
Indira Canteens
Karnataka
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

 