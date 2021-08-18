Ex-minister taunts BJP to name petrol bunks after Modi

Former minister and Congress leader H C Mahadevappa taunted the BJP to name all petrol bunks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provide petrol to the poor at a subsidised price of Rs 50 per litre.

Mahadevappa, who lost the 2018 Assembly poll from T Narsipur, posted a tweet in this regard on August 17 in response to the proposals of a few BJP leaders to rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari Canteens.

The translation of the tweet in Kannada reads, "If the Karnataka BJP leaders are not happy with the Congress’ project to provide breakfast to the poor at Rs 5 and lunch at Rs 10 in the name of the late prime minister Indira Gandhi, let them name all petrol bunks after their leader Narendra Modi, who always speaks untruth, and distribute petrol to poor at Rs 50."