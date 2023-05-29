Ex-MLA meets villagers, asks not to pay power bill in Karnataka

Despite losing the assembly polls, former MLA M P Renukacharya continues to be active in Honnali assembly constituency. The MLA has threatened that he would launch a broomstick campaign soon, if the Siddaramaiah-led government fails to implement the five guarantees including free 200 units of power and free bus travel for women in public transport from June 1.

As part of mobilising people, he visited villages in Honnali and Nyamati taluks on Monday and asked them not to pay electricity bills as the Congress party promised free power to all during the assembly polls.

He said, "Don't pay electricity bill as Congress leaders promised that all households would get 200 units of free power, if they are voted to power. So, don't pay it as the government is expected to issue an order in its first cabinet meeting. If someone asks you to pay the bill, you call me immediately. I will handle it," he promised the villagers.

Referring to free bus travel for women in public transport, Renukacharya, who is also a former minister said, Congress leaders promised that all women can travel in KSRTC buses free of cost. "You (women) can go to your mother's house, friend's town, to the hospital, temple wherever you wish. So, don't pay bus fare from June 1," he said.

He also warned that if the Siddaramaiah-led government fails to implement these guarantees soon, BJP would launch a protest in the constituency and also at the State-level.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remark that BJP did not credit Rs 15 lakh to the account holders after winning Lok Sabha polls, he said "Our leader Modi had stated that Rs 15 lakh could be credited to the bank accounts holders in the country if black money that has been stashed away in Swiss bank is brought to India. Our government did everything to bring it and there are technical issues. So, it was not done", he defended.