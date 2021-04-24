Expired Remdesivir being administered, claims MLA

The Covid-19 death rate has increased in Nagamangala because of that, he alleged

  Apr 24 2021
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:10 ist
MLA K Suresh Gowda on Saturday alleged that the death rate had increased as the Remdesivir medicines which were expired were administered on Covid-19 patients as per the government order.

“The government has allowed administering the medicines that expired in January. The death rate has increased in Nagamangala also and a few patients complained about the issue,” he said.

The MLA said that the Health department officials claimed that the government had ordered to administer the old medicine for 12 months. 

“The government has been claiming that there is sufficient stock of Remdesivir. But, why has the government ordered the use of expired medicine? There is a rule to use expired medicine. But, the government is flouting the norms,” the MLA said.

