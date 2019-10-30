Extracurricular in school hrs? Teachers may face action

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has cautioned that stern action will be taken against teachers who engage in extracurricular activities during school hours.

Speaking at a meeting organised to discuss about improving SSLC results in Kalyana Karnataka region here on Wednesday, he said, he is receiving complaints of teachers engaging in the activities of associations and organisations during school hours.

They have been appointed to teach students. The government is least bothered about their activities after school hours. DDPIs should take stern action against the teachers who engage in extracurricular activities during school hours, he directed.