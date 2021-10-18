Farmer couple end life by suicide

The suicide came to light when their son entered their room in the morning

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Oct 18 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elderly farmer couple ended their life by suicide at Padekarya in Badagannur of Puttur taluk.

According to Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the deceased are Subrahmanya Bhat  (84) and Sharada Bhat (78). The couple had slept in a room on the ground floor of the house while their children had slept on the first floor.

The suicide came to light when their son entered their room in the morning. It was said that Sharada Bhat was suffering from diabetes and age-related ailments. Both were worried about the same and took the extreme step to end their lives, said P Nagesh Bhat, son of the deceased in his complaint to the police. The Sampya Police have visited the spot.

