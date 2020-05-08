Fetus of coronavirus patient removed to save the mother

With a heavy heart the medical team at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi on Friday terminated the fetus of 23-year-old COVID-19 patient (P-607) from Dhanakashirur in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, as her health was deteriorating.

The doctors at KIMS after consulting with Critical Care Support Unit, a group of private and government doctors constituted by State government to address critically-ill patients, decided to abort the baby as the mother’s body was weak, and there was lot of fluctuation in her heath parameters. She was five-month-old pregnant.

As per the suggestion provided by the expert panel, the doctors at the KIMS decided not to perform surgery to remove the baby, and instead abort it by giving effective tablets.

"The sodium content in the woman's body was very low. She is often feeling nervousness. Besides, she is suffering from ulcer in the mouth. Therefore, she can't eat properly.

Apart from this, there is nobody to take care of her. Presently, the hospital staff are looking after her, and they are bringing gruel (Ganji) from their home to feed the pregnant woman," said KIMS Superintendent Arun Kumar. He said, the haemoglobin-level in her body was also less and her blood-pressure is also fluctuating.

Sources also informed DH that the concentration of Coronavirus in her body is very high.

Dr Arun said, the top priority of the medical team was to save the mother, and we are doing every thing for it. Most of the relatives, including her husband, are in quarantine as they are the primary contacts. We had also consulted her family members too over phone with regard to the issue, he added.