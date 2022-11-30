Forest deemed to be theirs, but animals reserve no right to peace

A large of number of dhabas and resorts cropping up in the forest areas at Kanakumbi and Jamboti in Khanapur taluk on the Belagavi-Chorla road are posing a threat to wildlife in the reserve and deemed forests.

The forests at Kanakumbi, Jamboti and Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary are home to many protected species. The population of tigers and leopards is on the rise in these forests.

The Belagavi-Chorla road connects to Goa. More than 60 resorts and hotels en route meet the needs of tourists.

Discarded food, plastic

The dhabas and resorts dispose of discarded food in the forests, which attracts wild animals and birds.

The non-vegetarian food that is disposed of in the open poses a threat to wildlife, says a retired forest official.

Environmentalists say that the plastics and water bottles that are disposed of along with the leftover food can be harmful to animals if they swallow them. Many of the dhabas established in private lands have not availed necessary permissions. Some of them sell liquor, which attracts youth from Goa and Belagavi.

They indulge in partying during the night hours. Some of these resorts even give illegal offers for trekking, posing a threat to wildlife.

People residing in nearby villages said they too suffer due to such activities.

Nala water diverted

The residents said resort owners had diverted water from natural nalas. They also do not have permissions from the forest department, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the tourism department.

They said resort owners were also taking part in protests to oppose implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project. Forest officials had demolished a resort at Chikale village in Khanapur taluk in 2016, but there are no examples of such action later on.

At Kanakumbi, a resort is coming up right behind the range forest office. It is located in private land, but the connecting road lies in reserve forest.

Violation of ban

This has resulted in violation of the ban on commercial activities in such eco-sensitive places. A hotel is also coming up besides the office.

Residents said forest officials prevented road and bridge works citing laws, but were allowing activities that pose a threat to wildlife.

DC, CCF promise action

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said the large number of resorts coming up in forest ranges had not come to his notice.

He said action would be taken after getting necessary information.

Chief conservator of forests Manjunath Chavan said a complete survey of all resorts and other commercial activities would be conducted. Encroachments, if any, would be removed.