Former Karnataka MLA H D Chowdaiah passes away

Former MLA and MLC H D Chowdaiah (94) died of age-related ailments at his house in Holalu village on the outskirts of Mandya city on Tuesday night.

Born to Doddahaidegowda and Sannaningamma in 1928, Chowdaiah studied BSc (Agriculture) and spearheaded the cooperative movement in Holalu village and across Mandya region. He was married to Doddalingamma.

He entered politics by becoming a member of the Mandya Taluk Board and later its president. He represented Keragodu Assembly segment four times -- 1978 (Janata Party),1983,1985, 1999 (Congress). Keragodu constituency merged with Mandya and Melkote segments after the 2004 polls. He was also elected as MLC from the Legislative Assembly in 1992.

Following the demise of K V Shankara Gowda (March 4, 1990), founder of People’s Education Trust, which has played a vital role in the academic development of Mandya district, Chowdaiah was chairman for 31 years from 1990 to 2020. He was also honorary president of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Trust. He was active in Kaveri Raitha Hitha Rakshana Samithi, which spearheaded the river water sharing movement.

He is survived by his sons H C Mohan Kumar and H C Hariprasad and daughters H C Bhagya, H C Latha and Dr H C Savitha.

The cremation will be held at Holalu on Wednesday evening.

