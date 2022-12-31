Foundation stone for Mahadayi project in 2 months: Pralhad Joshi

In the wake of Congress' leaders allegation that getting the Central Water Commission's nod for the DPR of Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project is just an 'eyewash' as the project still lacks forest and environment clearances, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that forest clearance would be obtained at the State-level itself, and environment clearance is not required as it is a drinking water project.

"Foundation stone for the commencement of the project implementation works would be laid within two months," he said. Pointing out that around 65 acres of forest land is required for Kalasa and Banduri projects, Joshi said there is no need to go to Delhi for forest clearance, and it can be obtained in Karnataka itself.

"I have discussed this with experts and officials. As around 65 acres of land is required for both projects together, forest clearance issue will be settled in Karnataka itself. We will get the clearance fast as the DPR is now approved," he said.

'Cong's political expiry date has come'

In reply to doubt expressed by former minister H K Patil and other Congress leaders regarding the validity of the order (office memorandum) conveying the approval for the DPR as it was 'undated', Joshi said the order has the date of December 29, and the copy of this order having date is already circulated everywhere.

"Date of H K Patil and the Congress has expired politically. If they cannot see the date on the order, I do not know whether it is their foolishness or they are saying so to get some political benefit. The problem with H K Patil and Siddaramaiah is that they are outdated politically," he criticised. Congress itself is getting outdated and its expiry date has come. Therefore they think so much about the date, and speak so childishly, Joshi said.

"Sonia Gandhi had said in Goa that not a single drop of Mahadayi water would be given to Karnataka. We urged the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to exclude drinking water issue while referring Mahadayi dispute to the tribunal. I had also moved a calling attention motion in Lok Sabha, seeking permission for drinking water project before referring the matter to the tribunal. But, that was not done," he added.

"We notified the tribunal award, and completed other processes. What Congress did though it was in power everywhere for over 55 years? It has a double stand in Mahadayi issue," Joshi charged.

When asked about opposition from BJP leaders in Goa, Joshi said, "Our genuine demand is fulfilled, and DPR is approved. As the DPR includes measures to cut less trees and to use less forest land in a scientific manner using modern technology, it will get the clearance in the State itself. This project would materialise, and foundation stone would be laid in two months".

On HDK's remarks

Countering JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that the BJP is an 'ATM of cheating', Joshi said all know how he (Kumaraswamy) cheated and told lie in 2008.

"They do sacrifices only for their family members, and not for the society. That party is full of members of the same family. After the great grandson of H D Deve Gowda grows up, he would also be brought to politics. JD(S) is a family-oriented corrupt party," Joshi said.