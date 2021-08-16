Four injured as wild elephant attacks car in Mudigere

Four members of a family from Joladal village in the district suffered injuries when a wild elephant attacked their SUV at Kundur village of Mudigere taluk on Monday.

Dharmegowda, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru. Three of his family members had been admitted to MGM hospital in Mudigere.

The incident occurred when Dharmegowda’s family was on a pilgrimage to Horanadu and Sringeri. At Kundur village near BC Road a wild elephant gored the vehicle, turned it turtle and dragged it for about 10 feet.

A few locals and the farm workers chased away the elephant into a forest nearby. Following the incident, residents of Kundur and the villages nearby, staged a flash protest against the official apathy towards elephant menace. The protesters relented after the Forest department officials rushed to the spot and assured them of taking steps to curb the jumbo menace.