Four injured as wild elephant attacks car in Mudigere

Four injured as wild elephant attacks car in Mudigere

The incident occurred when Dharmegowda’s family was on a pilgrimage to Horanadu and Sringeri

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru district),
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 00:36 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Four members of a family from Joladal village in the district suffered injuries when a wild elephant attacked their SUV at Kundur village of Mudigere taluk on Monday.

Dharmegowda, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru. Three of his family members had been admitted to MGM hospital in Mudigere. 

The incident occurred when Dharmegowda’s family was on a pilgrimage to Horanadu and Sringeri. At Kundur village near BC Road a wild elephant gored the vehicle, turned it turtle and dragged it for about 10 feet.

A few locals and the farm workers chased away the elephant into a forest nearby. Following the incident, residents of Kundur and the villages nearby, staged a flash protest against the official apathy towards elephant menace. The protesters relented after the Forest department officials rushed to the spot and assured them of taking steps to curb the jumbo menace.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
MUDIGERE
human animal conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 