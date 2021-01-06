‘Fund collection campaign for Ram Mandir from Jan 15’

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Nagamangala (Mandya dist),
  • Jan 06 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 23:08 ist
Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami greets Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, during his visit to Nagamangala taluk on Wednesday. Credit: DH.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami on Wednesday said that ‘Rama Raja’ is possible only by worshipping Sri Rama every day. But, it should not be limited to only constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but our body should be turned into a Ram Mandir.

He was speaking at a convention to collect funds for Ram Mandir on Adichunchangiri Mutt premises in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Wednesday.

“The constructuion of Ram Mandir has become a reality. ‘Rama Rajya’ should be established in future. Funds are being collected for Ram Mandir, with an objective of connecting the minds of the people across the country,” he said.

RSS convener Sudhir said, “Fund raiser campaign would be held across the state from January 15 to February 5. Funds would not be collected by force.”

Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Belimutt’s Shivarudra Swami and other seers were present.

Later in Mysuru, at Hotel Owners’ Association, Vishwaprasanna Teertha said that Karnataka Governor has given his assent to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, and now, our responsibility has increased in connection of protection of cow. 

The seer called upon the people to join hands to protect cows. “We can develop as many as cows if every households adopt one cow. With the support of people, the cows can be protected by opening ‘Go Shalas’,” he said.

Mysuru Hotel Association president C Narayanagowda and others were present. 

