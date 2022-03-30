Gadag eviction: Forest officers ordered forced leave

Days after a woman killed herself while being evicted from forest land in Gadag, the state government has told the Forest Department to send officials involved in the exercise on compulsory leave.

Nirmala Patil, a resident of Kelur village in Mundargi Taluk (Gadag district) died after she consumed poison while being evicted from a forest land on March 6. The incident led to a heated debate in the Assembly where leaders cutting across party lines blamed the forest department.

In a letter dated March 28, the Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment wrote to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Sanjai Mohan .

"The government hereby approves that officials responsible for the untoward incident in Kelur of Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district be sent on leave immediately," the letter said, seeking "immediate" response from Mohan.

Some forest officers were shocked by the letter, noting that those on ground were only doing their job. "What happened in Gadag was a tragedy but forest officers shouldn't be targeted for doing their job. Only a few officers are taking such initiatives. The government's action to send them on forced leave will put an end to such activities," an official said.

