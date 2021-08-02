Govt failed to provide enough Covid-19 vaccines for Dakshina Kannada: Former MLC

Govt failed to provide enough vaccines for DK: Ex MLC

He said the mortality rate in the district could've been checked if enough people were administered doses

Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Aug 02 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 20:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Failure on the part of the state government to supply enough quantities of Covid-19 vaccines has led to an increase in positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district, said former MLC Ivan D’Souza charged on Monday.

On average 40 to 50 people succumb to Covid-19 infection in the district in a week. If all had been vaccinated, the mortality rate would have been checked. The Covid-19 cases are on rise, he told mediapersons at Congress Bhavan.

There are 1.10 lakh college students in DK district. Vaccination is mandatory for students to attend offline classes. But only 63,000 students had been vaccinated so far with the first dose. The government had failed to administer vaccines to remaining students, he said.

The state government had promised to pay Rs one lakh for family of those died of Covid-19. But DC has not yet received directions from government. The district administration should reveal how many people are eligible for the compensation amount. Former MLC said coupons issued for Covid vaccines are allegedly with BJP workers. They distribute it to their own people. The district administration has failed to act against such acts.

He said that government will collapse after six months. The BJP led government will not last long after the elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk panchayats are held, he predicted.

 

