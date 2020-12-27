Gudavi bird sanctuary facing threats from multiple fronts: Biodiversity Board

Karnataka's largest bird sanctuary at Gudavi in Shivamogga is facing threat due to deterioration of wetland, absence of supervision overuse of pesticides in the surrounding areas while the lack of basic infrastructure has kept officials away.

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stating that the fence, mesh and other protective barriers erected around the 182.06 acre sanctuary have fallen in disrepair, requiring an urgent plan for a complete restoration.

The sanctuary hosts 15,000 birds during the monsoon-winter period some of which fly from other countries. Birds belonging to 217 subspecies have been recognised in the sanctuary.

However, the rich biodiversity is being eroded, the memorandum said.

The memorandum noted that the sanctuary, initially notified in 1989, also requires its wetlands. The increase in the use of pesticides is threatening the sanctuary, it said and also expressed concern over the monkey menace disturbing birds.

Chairman of the board Anant Hegde Ashisar said that one of the first steps needed to improve the condition was to ensure necessary payments and facilities to the lower-rung staff working in the sanctuary.

He also sought basic infrastructure to encourage tourism activities. "Information centre, canteen, toilet and other necessary infrastructure should be build while guarding against unnecessary concretisation. Activities like boating, which affect movement of the birds, should not be allowed," he stated.

The memorandum said a study needs to be taken up to assess the quality of water flowing into the sanctuary as well as the silt formed in its lake.