Harassment of woman in bus: Team constituted to probe

The victim of `inappropriate touching', who had shared her trauma on social media, has come forward to file a complaint against her molester, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said on Saturday.

After the woman had revealed the nightmare while travelling in a private bus, the police had succeeded in contacting her. "The victim of molestation agreed to file a complaint and thus a complaint was registered at Ullal police station," the Commissioner told mediapersons in Commissioner's office.

A team has been set up to arrest the molester. "The bus conductor and driver should have intervened when the victim was being molested. DCP will convene a meeting of bus owners to discuss the safety of women and children travelling on buses. Guidelines will be issued shortly," he said.

After the Nirbhaya incident, CCTV in buses had been made mandatory. “We will discuss how the rules should be enforced,” the Commissioner said and added that DCP had suggested on having a team of women police officers. The team will visit public places in `mufthi' where women face eve-teasing and other kinds of harassment.

Commissioner responding to the recent video clip showing two private bus drivers clashing on the road in Kaup in Udupi district informed that the DCP had been asked to verify whether the drivers were from Mangaluru. "If they are from this region, steps will be taken to open rowdy sheets against them," he said.