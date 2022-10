Heavy rain predicted in 12 Karnataka districts for next 2 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Karnataka for the next two days.

On Saturday morning, residents of Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy weather and the forecast has already created panic among people in the wake of the recent floods.

The incessant downpour has thrown life out of gear in the city's Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli areas which house major IT and BT companies and shelter a major chunk of techies from all across the country.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura districts in north Karnataka.

Rain will also lash Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumakuru districts of south Karnataka.

Chitradurga and Davangere districts of central Karnataka were also under the yellow alert.

The coastal region, which witnessed heavy rainfall recently, is also likely to receive light showers.