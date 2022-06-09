Hijab row: Mangaluru college revokes suspension of six students

Hijab row: M'luru college revokes suspension of 6 girls

A total of 46 students attended college on Wednesday adhering to the dress code

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 09 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 09:56 ist
There are 101 Muslim girl students pursuing their studies in the college. Credit: DH Photo

The First Grade Degree College in Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada, which was at the center of the hijab row protests a few days ago, has revoked the suspension of six students punished for wearing the hijab after they submitted an undertaking that they will follow the dress code.

A total of 46 students including 29 students who had remained absent and 11 students who had maintained a distance from pro-hijab protests in the college last week attended classes by adhering to the college dress code. 

However, 24 students who were suspended on Tuesday were not present. There are 101 Muslim girl students pursuing their studies in the college. College faculty hope that attendance of students improves further from Thursday.

Hijab row
Hijab
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada

