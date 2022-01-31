Hijab row: MLA Raghupathy Bhat issues ultimatum to students

MLA and Government PU College Development Committee president Raghupathy Bhat on Monday issued an ultimatum to eight Muslim girl students asking them to choose either offline (without Hijab) or online classes by Tuesday.

“If they are keen on learning, they should attend classes without wearing Hijab. If they are not willing to attend classes without the headscarf, they will be offered online classes,” Bhat said on Monday. He was addressing mediapersons after convening a meeting of members of college administration, Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy and officials from DDPU.

Bhat said the parents of other students, studying in the college, had complained that the raging controversy over the headscarf was destroying the learning environment in the college. “The college has become a centre of controversy,” he said.

The legislator said, “The college is not against the headscarf, as it represents Islamic ritual. But democracy differs from Shariat law and government rules should be respected,” he stressed. MLA said there was no possibility of permitting the students to wear headscarf inside classrooms.

Bhat said the adamant stand of eight Muslim girls demanded stringent measures. Thus the students were given a deadline until Tuesday. Among the eight Muslim girl students, three students had agreed to take a decision by Tuesday.

“One student is adamant and insists on wearing a Hijab inside the classrooms. The other four students are yet to reveal their stand,” he said and added that parents were also informed that girl students will not be allowed to wear Hijab inside the classrooms.

“Parents have promised to take a decision after talking to elderly male members in their families. Further confusions and controversies will not be permitted in the college. Even media and organisations are barred from entering campus,” he said.

Bhat said students will have to prepare for the examinations. “If anyone would like to submit a memorandum, it should be given to the deputy commissioner,” he said and stressed that discipline is important in an educational institution.

Meanwhile, a student said that she has approached the High Court seeking to declare wearing hijab as a fundamental right.

